A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in a Saturday shooting on Moss Street.
The 17-year-old male was arrested and booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder, Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. Another suspect, 18-year-old Malik Soloman, was booked Monday on a count of attempted second-degree murder after turning himself over to authorities.
The two men are accused in the shooting of a 36-year-old man about 6:23 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived in the 2300 block of Moss Street and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.