An Abbeville woman was arrested after her infant child was hospitalized with broken bones and head injuries, the Abbeville Police Department said.
Abbeville police officers were called to an area hospital around 7 p.m. Monday by the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services over potential child abuse. Detectives met with the complainant and learned an infant child suffered “several extensive injuries, including broken ones and head injuries,” Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kassidy McGee of Abbeville, was arrested after an investigation. She was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, he said.
She was also booked on unrelated contempt of court warrants.
The infant is still hospitalized in critical condition, Touchet said in a statement.