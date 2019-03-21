A Eunice man is wanted in connection to a weekend shooting at Kim’s Market in Eunice, KATC reports.
The Eunice Police Department says DeMondre Desmond Terry, 21, is wanted on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property for the Saturday night shooting in the 600 block of East Laurel Avenue.
One person was injured in the shooting, but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
Terry is to be considered armed and dangerous, Eunice Police said.