The owner of a Lafayette office supply business pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing nearly $300,000 from finance companies, U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office announced.
Leonard Espree, 55, is already serving a 37-month sentence for defrauding the Calcasieu School Board in a double-billing scheme. His release date is presently scheduled for February next year.
Espree was separately accused of submitting false loan documentation on behalf of three businesses to purchase equipment to be sold by Espree’s company, Ameritek Office Solutions. Espree took the financing and never delivered the equipment, according to prosecutors.
Espree pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He faces up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.