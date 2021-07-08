ACA.coparrest.01.050421

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

After receiving reports of suspected illegal drug activity at a residence in the 1500 block of Herbert Lane Hwy, St. Martinville, deputies arrested a family of three. 

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a narcotics search warrant for the residence, and on June 29, the following individuals were arrested and charged as follows: 

Heidi Theriot, 40, of St. Martinville, with a bond set at $745,000;

  • LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)
  • LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
  • LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)
  • LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory
  • LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)
  • LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts
  • LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS
  • LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Ricky P. Theriot Jr., 39, of St. Martinville, with a bond set at $745,000;

  • LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)
  • LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
  • LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)
  • LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory
  • LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)
  • LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts
  • LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS
  • LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Trey Theriot, 20, St. Martinville with a bond set at $745,000; 

  • LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)
  • LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
  • LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)
  • LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory
  • LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)
  • LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts
  • LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS
  • LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory

Following their arrests, they were all booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges, according to Public Affairs Commander, Capt. Ginny Higgins. 

Email Hana Maung at hmaung@theadvocate.com

