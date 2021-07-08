After receiving reports of suspected illegal drug activity at a residence in the 1500 block of Herbert Lane Hwy, St. Martinville, deputies arrested a family of three.
Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a narcotics search warrant for the residence, and on June 29, the following individuals were arrested and charged as follows:
Heidi Theriot, 40, of St. Martinville, with a bond set at $745,000;
- LA. R.S. 40:966A(1) PWITD Schedule I CDS (Heroin)
- LA. R.S. 40:967A(1); PWITD Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
- LA. R.S. 40:968A(1); PWITD Schedule III CDS (Buprenorphine)
- LA. R.S. 40:983; Creation/Operation of Clandestine Laboratory
- LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- LA. R.S. 14:91.13; Use of CDS in presence of Juveniles (3 counts)
- LA. R.S. 14:95E; Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Substances-6 Counts
- LA. R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Dist. Sched I, II, and III CDS
- LA. R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Operate Clandestine Laboratory
Ricky P. Theriot Jr., 39, of St. Martinville, with a bond set at $745,000;
Trey Theriot, 20, St. Martinville with a bond set at $745,000;
Following their arrests, they were all booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges, according to Public Affairs Commander, Capt. Ginny Higgins.