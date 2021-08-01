Three men are dead after a boating accident in Sabine Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Sunday.

The LDWF recovered the bodies of Paul L. Murphy, 46, of Opelousas, Joseph L. Sam Jr., 44, of Opelousas and James F. Young, 40, of Lafayette in Toledo Bend.

Officials have not yet located the boat. It is currently unknown what caused the vessel to sink.

Agents were notified of the incident at around 10 a.m. Saturday. A witness said the men launched a 14-foot boat at around 10:30 p.m. the night before at the Hwy. 1215 boat launch.

Murphy Jr.'s body was recovered around 12:45 p.m. Saturday near Stonewall Jackson Dr. He was wearing a lifejacket.

The bodies of Sam Jr. and Young were found around 7 a.m. Sunday. Neither were wearing life jackets, LDWF said.

This incident remains under investigation by the LDWF. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for the boat.

The bodies have been turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office to determine the official cause of death.