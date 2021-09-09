A Lafayette family is suing the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Consolidated Government and individual officers over excessive force claims stemming from a September 2020 incident where officers restrained and punched a teenage boy after detaining his twin brother.

The lawsuit was filed by the twins’ father, Gerald Celestine, on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial.

The suit claims the five unnamed officers, former interim Police Chief Scott Morgan and LCG “conspired and acted in concert together to injure the Petitioner and his minor children” and Morgan and LCG failed in the hiring, training and oversight of the officers.

The family is being represented by Ronald Haley, Dedrick Moore and attorneys from Unglesby Law Firm in Baton Rouge; Haley and Moore are also representing the family of Trayford Pellerin, the 31-year-old man shot and killed by LPD officers in August 2020, in a lawsuit against the department.

+7 Lawyer: Pattern of police targeting 16-year-old Black twins seen in Saturday videos at bowling alley The 16-year-old Black twins seen in a Saturday night video that's sparked outrage among civil rights activists may have been unfairly targeted…

The incident happened on Sept. 5, 2020, roughly two weeks after the shooting death of Pellerin rocked the city. The then-16-year-old twins, listed in the lawsuit as G.C. and J.C., were at Acadiana Lanes bowling alley in the 3200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway, the suit said.

Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot, but after failing to locate an individual who matched the description, the officers left. About 30 minutes later, they conducted an unrelated traffic stop at the same location.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin, then spokesperson for the department, told an Advocate reporter after the incident that officers noticed an individual who matched the description of the suspect from the earlier weapons call and approached one of the twins; in the lawsuit the twin is identified as J.C. The teen was patted down, but did not have a weapon on his person, and was cooperative, Griffin said.

+7 Neighbors: Our complaints were ignored for months before deadly shootout at The District Amanda Klisanin was on the phone with a 911 operator when she heard the gunshots ring out at The District Event Center just before 2 a.m. Aug. 8.

Attorneys said in the lawsuit the boys were waiting outside with friends until a lane became available inside the bowling alley. They said when J.C. was detained, there were no reports identifying him as possessing a weapon or being engaged in unlawful behavior.

As officers searched J.C., his twin, identified as G.C., “calmly and rationally” approached the officers to question his brother’s detainment, the attorneys said. Other bystanders were also questioning officers’ approach to the teen. Attorneys claim he was not physically forceful with the officer despite the man screaming “get off me” to the teen.

At that point, the interaction became physical, the lawsuit says.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

At least one bystander video showed the officer grab the teen by the shirt and push him back several feet into the glass doors of the bowling alley before he was held on the ground by two additional officers. Then, the original officer punched the teen multiple times in the face and head area. Like his twin, Griffin said the teen did not have a gun on his person.

+2 Family of murdered Lafayette grandfather left reeling: 'So that's the reason he didn't call' Family and friends said a final farewell Saturday to 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton Sr., a Lafayette man who was the victim of a fatal stabbing on…

These details were reiterated in the lawsuit.

After the altercation, G.C. was arrested on counts of interfering, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer. His twin, J.C., was not arrested, Griffin said at the time.

The twins suffered prolonged loss of liberty, emotional distress, trauma, loss of enjoyment of life, psychological harm, pain and suffering as a result of the police encounter, the suit claims.

The Celestine family’s attorneys claim the incident was a continuation of law enforcement’s previous targeting of the twins and say the boys “appear to have been targeted by one or more of the John Doe officer defendants without any provocation or legal justification.” In one instance, one of the twins was struck with a taser by a police officer, the suit says.

+3 State police report on Trayford Pellerin shooting death includes officers' names Louisiana State Police on Wednesday released a report on their investigation into the death of Trayford Pellerin, identifying the three Lafaye…

In a press conference after the bowling alley altercation, Haley said the tasing incident happened on June 1, 2020, and the twins were separately targeted by Lafayette Police on Easter Day and Aug. 23 before the bowling alley encounter. At least one of the officers who responded to the bowling alley was separately involved in the tasing, the suit said.

The attorneys argued in the suit that the officers’ response to the Celestine twins follows a pattern of excessive force against Black residents and others by the department. The attorneys said 107 civil lawsuits have been filed against the department between 2010 and 2019. At least 14 suits arguing excessive force have been filed between 2007 and 2021, they said.

After the September 2020 incident, interim Police Chief Scott Morgan launched an investigation into one of the officers, who was placed on administrative leave, and two others were pulled from regular patrol duty after the incident, the department previously said in a statement. The results of that investigation, and whether the officers were punished, was not publicized by the department.