A man is dead after a home on SW Evangeline Thruway was engulfed in flames overnight.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway around 1:20 a.m. and battled the flames for an hour before bringing them under control. When firefighters arrived at the home, flames were shooting from its front. The building sustained heavy fire damage, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Once secured, firefights searched the home and found a male victim inside. The cause of the fire and the fatality remain under investigation, he said.