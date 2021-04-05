A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night while attempting to cross Northeast Evangeline Thruway in the 1000 block.

Lafayette police said the victim, identified as Troy Dufour, 44, was hit by a Honda Accord that was driven northbound by a Lafayette driver around 8:15 p.m. Dufour’s place of residence was unknown, police said.

Police responded to the 8:15 p.m. call and found the victim in the roadway. The driver of the Honda was parked in the lot of a nearby business.

Police said alcohol was not a factor.