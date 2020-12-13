Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators continued questioning witnesses Sunday afternoon about an early Sunday, fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Sugar Oaks Road, northeast of New Iberia.
The Sheriff’s Office said in an issued statement that the shooting involved a lone, unnamed suspect and the victim, a 19-year-old male, also unnamed. The victim was taken to Iberia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s investigators were tight-lipped about the incident Sunday afternoon except to say deputies were called to the scene, where a private gathering was held, shortly after the shooting. The victim’s name would not be released until all family members had been notified, the issued statement said.
Sheriff Tommy Romero said Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies and IPSO Bureau of Investigation detectives were interviewing numerous eyewitnesses about a suspect and/or suspects.
There was one victim and no exchange of gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A local news outlet, the Daily Iberian, reported that Romero said the victim was shot after a suspect shot into a crowd at the scene.