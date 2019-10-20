A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in St. Mary Parish claimed the life of a Jeanerette woman, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
Donna C. Dupre, 50, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The two drivers and another passenger involved in the wreck were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday when Kylan Dupre, 20, failed to yield at a stop sign on Penn Road as she entered La. 182. As a result, the 2019 Honda Civic she was driving with Donna C. Dupre was struck by a westbound 2008 Kia Sorrento.
Everyone involved in the wreck was properly restrained. Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
The driver and passenger of the Kia were not identified by State Police.
The crash is still under investigation.