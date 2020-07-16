The Opelousas Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the proposed termination of Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, a White police officer accused of battering a handcuffed Black man at a hospital in October.

Mayor Julius Alsandor called the meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Opelousas City Hall. The agenda includes a pre-disciplinary hearing for Andrepont to review the accusations and the disciplinary recommendation from Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, an executive session to discuss action and finally consideration of discipline.

McLendon said he plans to recommend Andrepont’s termination. The 17-year department veteran submitted his resignation to McLendon and Alsandor on June 29, but the board rejected Andrepont’s resignation request and terminated his paid administrative leave at a Tuesday meeting.

McLendon and Alsandor said at Tuesday’s meeting they planned to expedite the process to consider Andrepont’s termination and hold meetings quickly.

“I invite the opportunity to put this on the table, have an open or closed hearing, and then allow the council to make a decision. I’m convinced after viewing the evidence that my recommendation will stand,” McLendon said after the meeting.

Andrepont is accused of battering 21-year-old Jonah Coleman Jr. while Coleman was receiving medical treatment at Opelousas General Hospital’s south campus on October 30. Andrepont was arrested on five counts of malfeasance in office in the case, accused in an affidavit of striking Coleman in the face, arm, leg and neck and placing him in a chokehold while Coleman was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

McLendon said Andrepont’s “pattern of abuse” is concerning and he should no longer wear a badge. The chief said he believes it’s important Andrepont is terminated so the discipline is reflected in his file should he seek future law enforcement employment.

McLendon said he has separately applied with the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration on Criminal Justice to have Andrepont’s peace officer standards and training certification (POST) revoked.

“The biggest concern across the community is that people don’t want him to wear a uniform ever again.…After his resignation letter he could’ve easily applied with another agency. There are a lot of agencies that hire people that leave departments and never call for a reference,” McLendon said.

Opelousas City Attorney Travis Broussard explained Tuesday that once Andrepont’s resignation was revoked, a certain due process plan outlined under the city’s civil service had to proceed. Andrepont will be notified of the accusations and disciplinary possibilities at the pre-disciplinary hearing, McLendon will offer his discipline recommendation and the board will decide whether to fire Andrepont. The accused officer can waive his right to attend the hearing, he said.

In Opelousas, hiring and firing of officers is outside the purview of the chief of police.

If Andrepont is fired, he will have an opportunity to appeal to the Opelousas Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Commission. If the commission upholds the board’s termination, he could then appeal to the 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry, Broussard said.