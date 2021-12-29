A joint service has been announced for the three Jeanerette siblings killed in a wrong-way crash on I-49 days before Christmas.

The three siblings – Kamryn, 15; Christopher, 17; and Lindy, 20 – will be laid to rest in a joint funeral service on Tuesday. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Our Savior’s Church in New Iberia at 4201 E. Admiral Doyle Drive from 9 a.m. until the noon service.

The siblings will then be interred at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.

The final three in their family of nine children, Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy were killed Dec. 17 when their SUV collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-49 in St. Landry Parish. The driver, 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, died at the scene and toxicology tests are pending, Louisiana State Police said.

Lindy, who was driving the SUV, also died at the scene. Kamryn and Christopher died at separate area hospitals after being transported from the crash, law enforcement said.

In her obituary, Kamryn was remembered as the beloved baby of the family who enjoyed a tight knit relationship with her mother, had an affinity for younger children and a meek spirit. A sophomore at Acadiana Christian School, she was maturing as a person and growing in her relationship with the Lord, her family said.

She loved Hello Kitty, traveling, going on adventures with friends and trampolining.

“[Kamryn] was compassionate, thoughtful, always willing to go out of her way to help others, and hated when others went out of their way for her. She was easy to talk to and was a source of encouragement and strength to her friends,” the obituary said.

Christopher was remembered as an intelligent, athletic and hardworking teen who had a deep sense of caring for his family and those around him. Christopher was projected to be a valedictorian of his graduating class at Acadiana Christian School. In his free time, he enjoyed coding, making video games and spending time with his girlfriend, his family said.

“As an old soul, Chris was abnormally sensible, thoughtful, and helpful. He had a keen awareness of and deep gratitude for his parents’ hard work and sacrifice to provide for him and his siblings that he never took for granted,” the obituary said.

“Although Chris was a man of few words, when he did speak, he often had something funny or witty to say,” it read.

Lindy, a student at Nicholls State University, was remembered as a caring young woman with a good sense of humor, natural artistic talent and strong relationship with her family who loved to adventure and discover new places and things.

She had a burgeoning photography business and before she died had been chosen as the student photographer at Nicholls and booked her first wedding, her family said.

“Lindy emitted joy that pulled others into her joyful orbit. She had a special way of intensely loving and connecting with people. She had recently grown in confidence and blossomed from a quiet girl into a true, radiant beauty, inside and out,” her obituary said.

The obituaries also reflected on the dreams for the future the younger Simmons children had that were cut tragically short.

Kamryn wanted to work from home and have the freedom to travel the world with her friends. Christopher wanted to attend college to study software engineering and dreamed of having a big enough family to outdo his parents’ nine children. Lindy envisioned herself having a successful career in photography and marketing, with a large family of her own, the obituaries said.

The siblings’ older sister, Katie DeRouen, has documented online the intense grief of mourning the loss of multiple siblings and helping her parents through the ordeal.

Their mother, Dawn Simmons, was critically injured in the crash and hospitalized with broken ankles, a punctured lung, punctured spleen and other injuries, while Christopher’s 16-year-old girlfriend, who was also in the SUV, suffered a broken femur and other injuries.

Lindy was driving the group back from Monroe where Christopher played in a basketball game for Acadiana Christian School when the crash happened.

DeRouen has posted updates on a GoFundMe page she created for the family to help cover funeral costs, medical expenses, recovery assistance for her mother and other needs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised over $759,000 for the family.

“The compassion of thousands of people from all over the world showered my family with prayers, donations, and well-wishes in a way none of us could have predicted,” DeRouen wrote.

“I cannot properly put into words how grateful we are to everyone. You have done something truly special for a family at a time of desperate need, and I hope God blesses all of you in a very special way,” a Monday GoFundMe update said.