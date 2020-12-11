One person is dead after a fire Thursday night on St. Benjamin Street in Lafayette.
Lafayette firefighters responded to 227 St. Benjamin Street shortly before 8:40 p.m. for a reported house fire, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully involved, with flames coming from a window in the front of the dwelling.
Occupants of the home told emergency crews that someone was still inside. Firefighters searched the home and found the body of 22-year-old Brock Johnson in a bedroom.
The home sustained heavy fire damage, along with three vehicles.
Investigators are examining the fire scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Lafayette Police along with the Lafayette Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and additional information will be released once it becomes available.