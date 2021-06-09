A 14-year-old boy accused in a fatal Eunice shooting is in law enforcement custody, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
The juvenile turned himself in at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office around noon Wednesday and was being transferred to the Eunice Police Department’s custody.
The shooting happened at a graduation party in the 200 block of South Second Street near West Walnut Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, Fontenot said in a statement.
Two men -- a 32-year-old and 30-year-old -- were struck and injured. Their names were not released by law enforcement. The 32-year-old man was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at a local hospital while the 30-year-old man was shot in both hands and once in the torso. His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was treated at a Lafayette hospital, the chief’s statement said.
Fontenot said the juvenile used a semi-automatic handgun during the shooting. The boy had been reported missing to authorities as a runaway since March 30.