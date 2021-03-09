An Opelousas High School teacher has been cited for simple battery and placed on paid leave after allegedly putting their hands on a student, according to media reports.

Police Chief Martin McLendon told KLFY that Patricia Brignac was accused of “involvement in an incident where a student, wearing a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt, was grabbed and pushed.”

The student’s parents complained to school administrators who contacted police, McClendon said.

McLendon said an initial investigation has revealed that Brignac approached the student and asked that he remove the shirt because it was not allowed on campus.

“When the student advised that he had been given permission by a member of the school staff, Brignac allegedly grabbed the student’s shirt and pushed him,” McLendon said.

The St. Landry Parish School dress code states that sweatshirts must be plain, solid colored in black, white, heather gray, or dark navy blue with no emblem, logo, or marking.

McLendon says that the teacher approached the student and told them to report to the office.

The student allegedly refused and McLendon says that, in an attempt to force the student to go, the teacher grabbed onto the student.

St. Landry Parish School System Superintendent Patrick Jenkins told KATC the teacher has been placed on leave with pay pending an investigation.