Students at Southside High School in Youngsville were evacuated Thursday morning as a precaution after a bomb threat was called into 911.
Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said all students are safely evacuated away from the building with teachers and school administrators as law enforcement sweeps the building. Parents cannot access the school campus at this time.
"The kids are all outside, safely protected away from the building," Boudreaux said. "No one will be allowed back in the building until we are 100% positive it's safe again."
The bomb threat call came into 911 at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, Boudreaux said. Although the call was made via an anonymous phone number generated using a smartphone app, Boudreaux said he's confident law enforcement agencies will be able to identify the caller.
Boudreaux said the suspect is likely a student, especially since the caller mentioned a specific location in a classroom in the school.
Law enforcement continued to sweep the school for any potential threats as of about 10 a.m. Thursday.
At that time, Boudreaux said he anticipated that students would remain evacuated until at least 11 a.m. because officers were awaiting the arrival of a bomb-sniffing dog from another parish before entering the classroom where the bomb threat was made. Meanwhile, about 40 first responders worked to clear the rest of the school.
"It's a big school, three stories," Boudreaux said. "I couldn't tell you how many classrooms. We're doing a search classroom to classroom, so it's going to be at least an hour, if not longer, before students are back in the building. We have to clear every classroom, every bathroom, every stairway."
Parents of Southside High students received a message about the situation at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Allison Dickerson, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System.
"We want to assure you that students are safe at this time as law enforcement agencies are on-site conducting an investigation," the message said. "Per our crisis protocol, parents will not be allowed on campus to check out students until this threat is resolved."
Parents should visit the Student Progress Center online for more details and the latest updates, the message said.
Agencies that responded to the school Thursday include the Youngsville police and fire departments, Lafayette Fire Department's hazmat team, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police, Boudreaux said.