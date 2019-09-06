A suspect has been arrested in an August fatal shooting in Abbeville.
Andrew Matthew Granger, 24, of Abbeville, was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the homicide of Jacoby Lee. Lee was fatally shot while driving his vehicle in the 800 block of South Guegnon Street near Martin Luther King Drive just after 6 p.m. Aug. 21, a release from the Abbeville Police Department said.
Lee’s vehicle veered into a utility pole after he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.
Granger’s bond was set at $500,000, the release said.
The investigation into Lee’s homicide is ongoing and authorities expect more arrests in the case. The Lafayette Police Department and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force assisted in Granger’s arrest, Chief Bill Spearman said in the release.
Spearman and Abbeville detectives hosted a press conference days after Lee’s death to plead with the public for information after the 21-year-old’s killing and another fatal shooting less than three weeks earlier.
Detectives said investigations had been hampered by individuals pressuring witnesses to remain silent or withhold evidence. They encouraged residents to be brave when coming forward or to anonymously submit tips and video or photos.
The victims deserve the community’s assistance, they said.
“No matter what the path of a person, they don’t deserve to die. We don’t want these people to be statistics. We know these people and we want these cases to be solved,” Spearman said at the press conference.