Broussard police identified the person who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a gas station Wednesday night as Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr.
Fontenette was 19 years old and from Iberia Parish, Captain Zac Gerard with the Broussard PD said in a news release.
Wednesday night, at approximately 7:09 p.m., officers responded to the Exxon gas station located at 1505 Bonin Road after receiving reports of gunshots. When they were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot, they found Fontenette deceased from a gunshot wound.
The investigators are still actively working on this case. Anyone with information on the incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.