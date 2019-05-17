A social media post of a Lafayette police officer with a caption making light of firing her gun in a north Lafayette neighborhood is drawing ire from the community.
KLFY reported the post shows the female officer in uniform and an overlaid caption stating, “Feeling cute, might go pop some shots off in Truman later, idk.” Truman is a neighborhood in north Lafayette.
The post is based on a meme style circulating on social media called the Feeling Cute Challenge, in which posters caption a photo of themselves “Feeling cute, might…” and add a statement about performing a certain task, or an activity related to their careers. Similar posts have gone viral in recent months.
Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard released a statement Friday evening after the post aired on KLFY. He called the photo “regrettable.”
“The Lafayette Police Department would like the community to know that the image does not depict or reflect the values or professionalism expected from a Lafayette police officer,” Aguillard said in the release.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the department hadn’t seen the post until they were contacted by television reporters and it appeared on the evening news.
KLFY reported the post has been circulating among residents in the Truman neighborhood for several weeks.
An investigation will take place and the officer will face appropriate discipline and mandatory sensitivity training, Aguillard’s release said. Dugas said she couldn’t elaborate on what repercussions would look like until the investigation is complete.
The spokeswoman said she was unaware if the photo circulating was posted by the officer herself or shared by another individual. That will be determined as part of the investigation into the photo, she said.
She said the department strives to remain transparent with the community.
“We’re going to address any issue that comes to our attention, especially one involving a law enforcement officer,” Dugas said.