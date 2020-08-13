A man shot and critically wounded at a Northeast Evangeline Thruway hotel Wednesday has died at an area hospital, police say.
The man was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at a hotel in the 2200 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he later died, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting, Griffin said.
The name of the victim was not being released pending family contact Thursday afternoon, he said.
No details were available about a potential motive or the circumstances of the shooting.
Another man was killed in an early morning Lafayette shooting Wednesday. Markeylan Edmond, 20, was found dead outside a home in the 100 block of South Refinery Street around 6 a.m. Johnathan Bargeman, 42, of Lafayette, was booked on counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in Edmond's death. Police said Bargeman pulled a handgun during an argument and shot Edmond in the upper torso.