A pickup truck loaded with wood and other debris drove completely into Princess Nail Salon at 4547 Johnston Street on Friday afternoon.
Police and emergency vehicles were on the scene removing multiple people with injuries. There was no immediate word regarding the condition of any victims.
A witness told KATC that seven people were hit, including two children.
In addition to the pickup truck a passenger vehicle appeared to have left Johnston Street and landed near the entrance of the salon.
This is a developing story.