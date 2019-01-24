Two people died in a five vehicle crash early Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10, in the construction zone near the Louisiana Avenue exit in Lafayette.
One of the victims was the daughter of UL softball head coach Gerry Glasco, according to KATC. Louisiana State Police identified one of the victims as 24-year-old Geri Glasco, of Arnaudville. Geri Ann Glasco is named as a volunteer coach on the UL-Lafayette softball coaching roster.
Geri Glasco was a passenger in a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil, of Houston, around 1 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police said. 67-year-old William Rawlings, of Killeen, Texas, was driving a 2010 Freightliner 18-wheeler behind McNeil and struck the back of the pickup truck.
The Dodge Ram pickup truck then hit a Ford Escape, according to a State Police news release. The Ford hit the back of another 18-wheeler truck, which in turn ran into the back of a third 18-wheeler.
McNeil and Geri Ann Glasco both died. Police say traffic was moving slowly, and the driver of the truck that caused the crash was “unable to slow down” for “unknown reasons" as he entered an active construction zone.
The truck driver submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed no presence of alcohol.
An investigation is ongoing.
Glasco joined her father on the UL softball team coaching staff as a volunteer assistant in October. Prior to coming to Louisiana, Glasco served as a student assistant coach at Oregon. As a college softball player, she was named the SEC co-freshman of the year while playing at Georgia. She later earned first-team all region honors after transferring to Oregon.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story identified Geri Ann Glasco as an assistant coach. She was a volunteer coach.