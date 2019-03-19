Two Breaux Bridge women were arrested after an investigation into a March 11 brawl, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies booked Marquia Mitchell, 18, on aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and simple burglary.
Elizabeth Demouchet, 40, was booked on principal to aggravated battery, principal to criminal damage to property, principal to simple burglary and criminal damage to property.
All the charges are felonies. The women were arrested Tuesday morning and booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight near the intersection of Hebert Avenue and Benoit Road after reports of shots being fired around 11 p.m. Deputies said several subjects were involved in the incident.
Sheriff's department spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.