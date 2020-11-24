A Eunice man was arrested Sunday after attempting to steal a television from a police officer’s home, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Paul Marshall Fontenot, 47, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Sunday on a count each of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property. His bond is currently set at $10,000, a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
The off-duty police officer returned to his home near Highway 13 Sunday morning and saw the sliding glass door at the back of his residence had been shattered. Fontenot was inside the home and the officer subdued him before calling the sheriff’s office for assistance, the statement said.
Fontenot is listed as living at a residence on Highway 13.
The officer determined the 47-year-old was attempting to steal his television during an inventory of the home.