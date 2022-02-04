Police are searching for a suspect in a Friday morning armed robbery at a Lafayette business.
The robbery happened around 11:46 a.m. at a business in the 400 block of Guilbeau Road. A male suspect entered the business, approached the register with a handgun and demanded money from employees. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The suspect was wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hooded jacket with a white bottom and a black mask that covered his face.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.