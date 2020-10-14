A Lafayette Parish student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while crossing the street to board a school bus in Duson, according to the Duson Police Department.
Duson police say the incident happened at 6:15 am in the 1000 block of Riceland Road.
The high school student was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the Lafayette Parish School System has been notified of the preliminary investigative findings.
That investigation revealed that an unidentified driver mistakenly associated the flashing red lights of a school bus with that of a utility or construction truck and continued past the stopped bus as the child was crossing the road to board the bus.
Duson Police say the student was struck by the vehicle traveling on Riceland Road.
According to police, contributing factors in this crash include poor street lighting and fog in this very rural area.