An Arnaudville man was killed after crashing his vehicle on a St. Landry Parish highway Thursday morning.
Franklin Joseph Martin, 42, of Arnaudville, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla west on La. 686 near Lynn Robin Road when he ran off the road, struck an embankment and culvert, then came to a stop partially submerged in water. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Martin was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
It’s unclear what caused Martin to run off the road. A standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis and the crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.