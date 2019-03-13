Two men are in the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges related to the weekend shooting death of 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux, according to KATC.
Twenty-three-year-old Maximilian Trautmann was arrested and booked on a charge of second degree murder. Sean Perroncel, 32, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
Bond has been set for both men at $150,000.
Boudreaux’s body was found on Lebesque Road in Lafayette Parish on Saturday.
The Sheriff’s Office says neighbors told them they heard gunshots and that an altercation took place in the area.
Family and friends held a vigil for Boudreaux on Monday.
This is a developing story.