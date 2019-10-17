A fourth suspect was arrested in a shooting following the Rayne vs. Eunice football game Friday.
Christian Robinson, 21, of Rayne was booked on counts of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested Wednesday around 7 p.m. and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
Robinson is accused of attempting to cover up the shooting, Rayne Police said in a Facebook post.
Gunshots were reported around 9:41 p.m. on Stadium Drive near Rayne High’s campus. Several vehicles in the stadium parking lot were struck, and witnesses reported taking cover under the stadium bleachers and stands when the gunfire ran out, KATC reported.
Soon after, officers received a call that a victim was shot on the corner of Lyman Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was receiving treatment at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.
Robinson was also booked on drug counts including possession of Schedule II drugs and violation of the Controlled Dangerous Substances Act in a drug free zone after officers found methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest, police said.
Three other suspects have been arrested in relation to the shootings.
A 15-year-old male was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Rayne Police officers believe the juvenile shot at individuals both near the Rayne High football game and on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Darrell Nickerson of Rayne was arrested Saturday on counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon, carrying a firearm at a school and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
Aaron Redeaux, 19, was arrested early Monday on a count of attempted second-degree murder, Rayne Police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone at Rayne High’s football game or near Lyman Avenue at the time of the shootings that observed the individuals shooting or has related information is asked to contact Detective Richard Gray at 337-393-2930.
Anyone with video footage taken on their mobile phone is asked to email the footage to 201@raynepd.org.