Two people were arrested in Opelousas last week for cruelty to juveniles after they allegedly beat a juvenile outside of his home, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Josiah Rey Joseph, 20, of Opelousas, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for cruelty to juveniles. He is held on a $3,500 bond.
Damien Joseph Lastrapes, 18, of Opelousas, was arrested Thursday and booked into the jail for cruelty to juveniles. His bond was set at $2,500.