Violent incidents, abuse and a previous threat of murder-suicide preceded a fatal shooting Thursday night, when the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Youngsville man shot his estranged wife before killing himself.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home in the 100 block of Maple Grove Lane in Youngsville around 10 p.m. Thursday and found Trent Bodin, 45, and Lauri Walters Bodin, 42, dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined Trent Bodin killed his wife before shooting himself, the agency said in a statement.
The estranged couple had one adult daughter, two minor sons and had recently become grandparents for the first time, according to Lauri Walters Bodin’s Facebook page.
Divorce proceedings between the two have been active since August 2019, when Trent Bodin originally filed for divorce, but in May, Lauri Walters Bodin separately petitioned for divorce on the grounds her estranged husband was abusive and a threat.
In that filing, Lauri Walters Bodin claimed that during an April visitation with one of their minor sons, Trent Bodin told her their situation would end in murder-suicide while discussing his desired sale of their home. He claimed in separate court documents finances were tight because he had been laid off in March from an oilfield position due to COVID-19.
“ I’m gonna end up killing you and then have to kill myself. Just wait and see Lauri,” the divorce filing said.
She also claimed in the time they were separated he threatened her in front of other parents at their son’s football game in October 2019. Lauri Walters Bodin said he told her, “You think a piece of paper (restraining order) will stop me from doing what I want to do to you, Lauri…,” the court filing said.
Lauri Walters Bodin had a preliminary injunction against Trent Bodin preventing him from being near her, contacting her outside discussion of their minor children and barring him from their home, among other stipulations.
Trent Bodin’s original divorce petition was immediately preceded by Lauri Walters Bodin seeking a protective order against him for a July 2019 incident in which she claimed he shoved and hit her in the arms and stomach before destroying furniture with a baseball bat and firing a handgun six times, striking a door, walls and a window, while she hid in a bathroom with one of their sons.
That incident was one of dozens of violent attacks and outbursts Lauri Walters Bodin alleged in their divorce proceedings. In a document detailing multiple events, she claimed Trent Bodin would destroy furniture and family property in fits of rage, verbally abuse the children, brandish his handgun and threaten to kill her or the children. She alleged this behavior was heightened by the use of steroids.
Lauri Walters Bodin also claimed her estranged husband threatened suicide several times.
Trent Bodin denied the allegations in court documents.
Court records show the couple’s relationship had been marked by violence. Originally married in 1996, the couple divorced in 1999 after Trent Bodin was found guilty of committing a simple assault against Lauri Walters Bodin in 1997. He was ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous classes and other counseling sessions.
Despite the divorce, the couple reconnected and eventually remarried in 2014.
Trent Bodin was charged in 2000 for second-degree battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, but the charges were later dismissed. In 2003, he pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace while intoxicated for a 2001 incident and agreed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
In 2015, he was charged with domestic abuse child endangerment and simple assault for a domestic violence incident, but the charges were later dropped, court records show. In divorce filings, Lauri Walters Bodin wrote despite suffering a concussion and permanent eye damage she dropped the charges after threats from her husband.