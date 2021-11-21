Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a Lafayette man who is accused of shooting a woman and taking a toddler in St. Mary Parish.
Derrick Lee John Williams Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a woman Saturday night and taking a one-year-old child from a Bayou Vista home on Saturn Road, according to a Sunday Facebook post by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
The toddler was found safe, but Williams hasn't been located.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking for the public’s help to find Williams.
The investigation began after midnight Sunday when deputies were called to the home for a shooting. Detectives identified Williams as the suspect during their investigation.
When detectives determined the toddler was missing, Louisiana State Police issued a missing child advisory on behalf of the Sheriff's Office. The toddler was later found safe.
Detectives have obtained a warrant for Williams on a count of attempted first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at stmaryso.com.