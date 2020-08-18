The New Iberia Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to shooting that killed two brothers, KATC reports.

Police say Antoine Jones is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the June 14 shooting.

That incident, which occurred in the 500 block of Johnston Street in New Iberia, killed 13-year-old Demarcus Brown, Jr. and injured his brother, 18-year-old Tre'gon Norman.

Norman died from his injuries June 22 in a Lafayette hospital.

Police say Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts are asked to contact Law Enforcement immediately or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com.