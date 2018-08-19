CANKTON — A 22-year-old Crowley man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on LA 93 near Chris Road in St. Landry Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Destin Hail was driving southbound on LA 93 in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup shortly before 10:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, fence and a tree, State Police spokesman Sgt. Brooks David said in a news release..
Hail and his passenger, 18-year-old Brooklyn Bernard, of Breaux Bridge, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. Hail sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Bernard sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, David said.
Although impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, a toxicology sample was taken from Hail for analysis, David said.