ST. MARTINVILLE — A New Iberia man died and another was injured in a shooting sometime before 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. from a passing motorist regarding a vehicle on the side of the road in the 7300 block of Highway 31 that contained two people who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.
The deceased man was later identified as Demarcus Joseph Fontenette. The second man, Rusty Joseph Allen, 39, also of New Iberia, was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance with critical injuries. Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 394-3071.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was modified at 3:28 p.m. after the Sheriff's Office indicated it had misidentified the deceased as Demarcus Joseph Fontenot. The correct name is Demarcus Joseph Fontenette.