Drivers should expect traffic on Johnston Street at West Broussard Road after a construction crew hit a natural gas line, causing a leak that will require hours of repairs.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a major gas leak in the 6800 block of Johnston Street around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. The leak was caused when roadway construction crews struck a 3” high pressure natural gas line, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Lafayette Fire Hazmat team assessed the situation and no evacuations were ordered. CenterPoint Energy technicians are on scene repairing the broken line and estimated it would take at least four hours to repair, Trahan reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Lafayette Police Department has closed Johnston Street between Aqueduct Drive and West Broussard Road and traffic is being diverted, the release said.