A Eunice woman was arrested on obstruction of justice after a Christmas Day homicide at her home.
Laura Ann Williams, 46, was arrested Jan. 15 on a count of obstruction of justice and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
Williams was arrested in the death of 41-year-old Tommy Williams, of Ville Platte, who was found shot to death in the front yard of Laura Ann Williams’ home in the 400 block of Corn Street. Tommy Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived around 2:45 a.m., the statement said.
Fontenot told KATC Laura Ann Williams and the victim were cousins.
Clifford Isaiah Campbell, 20, of Eunice, was previously arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the case. Fontenot said other arrests are forthcoming in the case.