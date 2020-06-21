A Jennings man died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle tractor crash on U.S. 90 east of Mermentau.
Frank Zaunbrecher, 43, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.
State Police said Zaunbrecher was operating a New Holland articulating farm tractor west on U.S. 90 near 13 Street when for unknown reasons, the tractor ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The tractor then reentered the roadway, crossing the east and westbound lanes of travel before striking a ditch on the south side of the roadway. Zaunbrecher, who was unrestrained, fell from the cab of the tractor as it entered the ditch, according to the preliminary investigation by State Police.
The Acadia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Zaunbrecher dead at the scene.
Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police Troop I has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2020.