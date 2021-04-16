A man has been arrested in connection with an April 9 shooting at Bourgeois Park, 439 Coliseum Blvd., that killed John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.
Jayvien Jawane James Mallery, 20, was arrested Friday by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.
UL Lafayette police officers transported Mallery to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked and charged with one count, principal to second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property. All three are felonies.
Authorities are searching for a second suspect, 22-year-old Tyquan Trekel Marshall. Marshall is wanted on one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ULPD Lt. Darren Zachary at 337-296-4375.