A 15-year-old has been arrested in a St. Martin Parish homicide, Sheriff Becket Breaux announced in a statement Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia, according to the statement.
Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who was later identified as Markalon Batiste, 19, of Breaux Bridge.
Deputies identified a suspect and began an immediate search on foot in the wooded area near the location of the homicide, while additional deputies combed the streets in the area in search of the suspect. At 9:35 p.m., deputies located the 15-year-old male suspect in the 1100 block of Melvin Dupuis Road. He was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.