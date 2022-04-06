The man police are saying is the person of interest in Ella Goodie’s disappearance will be extradited back to Louisiana after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri on March 28, according to an extradition order by Buchanan County Court.
Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person to have seen Goodie, the 32-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9.
Francisco was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom for a hearing in connection to a 2018 shooting on the same day he was seen with Goodie, a Lyft driver.
Court documents indicate a 2018 gun shooting was the last incident in Francisco's 20-year criminal history, which includes a conviction for attempted second-degree murder in 2007, a felony conviction for carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2008 and a DWI arrest in 2018.
On August 4, 2007, Francisco stabbed a woman named Tytianna Jacobs of Marksville “with the specific intent to kill,” Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court’s records show. Francisco, who pleaded guilty, was arrested later that month.
He was then convicted of attempted second-degree murder but was not prosecuted for aggravated burglary related to the same case, records show. State prosecutors wrote that “the defendant has a history of committing acts of domestic violence upon Tytianna Jacobs.”
A year later, Francisco pleaded guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile after he had sexual intercourse with a minor, who was younger than 15 when the episode occurred. Francisco, who was 17 at the time, was convicted.
In 2017, Francisco was convicted of criminal mischief after he smuggled a cell phone and marijuana into a parish jail. He was charged on May 4, 2017, and his probation was terminated on Feb. 14, 2018.
Seven months later, Francisco was arrested for driving under the influence, court documents show. He was sentenced to pay fines and court costs totaling $982.50 and complete substance abuse and driver improvement classes, court records show.
The hearing concerned Francisco's alleged role in a Christmas Eve shooting in 2018 that critically wounded a man in the Rapides Parish town of Cheneyville. Francisco and another Mansura man, Travelle Markez Louis, are accused of shooting a man on the side of U.S. 71 and stealing his vehicle.
Francisco faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to the case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Goodie was last seen on traffic cameras March 11 north of Dallas. According to a Facebook post by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. She remains missing, but police in Missouri said Friday they have found her vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5.
The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had become involved in the case. Scott PD Chief Chad Leger said that the investigation is now overseen by the Louisiana State Police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.