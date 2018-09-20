A 36-year-old Mermentau woman was booked on Wednesday on one count of negligent homicide in connection with a house fire that killed the suspect’s mother.
The Sept. 10 fire broke out in the 300 block of Second Street, where the victim, Earlene Robideaux, owned a home. Hunt was “the only other occupant of the home at the time of the fire,” according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which said Hunt lived in the home with her mother.
Robideaux, 58, was transported to the burn unit of a medical facility, but died from her injuries four days later.
Hunt initially told investigators she had taken “illegal narcotics” and the fire could have started when she fell asleep while smoking a cigarette.