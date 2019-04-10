A Texas man was arrested in Cecilia in St. Martin Parish after killing his wife, authorities say.
Quang Do, 37, allegedly killed his wife, Jenihonganh Thuy Nguyen, in Ford Bend County near Houston before fleeing to Cecilia with the couple’s two children. Do was found Wednesday in the 1000 block of Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia and arrested after the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said.
The children were also located inside the residence and are safe, she said.
Do was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count of first-degree murder and will later be extradited to Ford Bend County, she said.