A state appeals court has ruled that discovery will proceed in a lawsuit filed by an Acadiana woman over former Monsignor Robie Robichaux.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that the Diocese of Lafayette must answer some of the questions and produce some of the documents requested by the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed almost a year ago, KATC reported. The appeals judges' ruling mirrored what the trial judge said during the hearing, which was that the diocese must produce the evidence related to the issue of prescription.

In Louisiana, lawsuits generally must be filed within a year of the day the alleged injury occurred, but there are different rules for victims of sexual abuse. In this case, the Diocese says the plaintiff's case doesn't meet those rules. During an earlier hearing, 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith ordered the diocese to produce all evidence related to that issue. The appeals court ruled the same thing, but specifically stated which interrogatories and document requests had to be answered. Those appear to be the questions and requests specifically related to the plaintiff's case, and to the details of Robichaux's time with the church.

The suit, filed by a woman identified only as "TM Doe," alleges that she was sexually abused by Robichaux when she was a teenager seeking counsel, and he was the priest at St. Peter's in New Iberia.

The sexual contact occurred sometime between 1975 and 1985 when the victim was 16 or 17 years old, according to a statement from the diocese. The statement does not say how many times the sexual contact occurred, nor provide any description of the contact.

The allegation was first made in 1994 and in 2004 the victim requested in a notarized statement that Robichaux be removed from the ministry based on church policies adopted in 2002, Bishop Douglas Deshotel said in 2018. Bishops adopted the policies that year in response to clergy sex-abuse cases nationwide.

In 2018, Robichaux was placed on leave. At that time, he was listed as the head of the diocesan marriage tribunal, a church court, and as chancellor on the website of Sts. Leo and Seton Catholic School in Lafayette.

The lawsuit accuses the church of negligence, fraudulent concealment and of creating a public nuisance by shielding abusive priests.

The church's position is that the lawsuit isn't valid because it should have been filed within a year of the alleged damage, so they shouldn't have to answer the discovery. In addition, the church's attorneys also said the discovery questions were too broad, not limited to the victim's case and excessive.