A Lafayette family of four was displaced Tuesday morning after a kitchen fire destroyed their Moss Street home and their belongings.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the residential blaze at 8:37 a.m. after an occupant reported a fire inside the home. When they arrived at the home in the 2200 block of Moss Street, flames were coming from the front and back doors. All four occupants were safely outside and uninjured, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters from three nearby stations responded and it took 27 firefighters an hour and a half to fully extinguish the fire.
The family, which included three adults and a juvenile, had left the home earlier Tuesday morning and discovered flames when they returned. Firefighters determined the fire began in the kitchen due to an unattended pot on the stove. The residents had used the stovetop to heat food that morning and had forgotten to fully turn off the burners, Trahan said.
The fire was ruled accidental.
The family lost everything in the fire and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist, the statement said.