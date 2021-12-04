Two men were arrested Friday for robbing residents in the Saint Streets area of Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the Saint Streets area around 5 p.m. Friday after reports of multiple robberies. Investigators determined two men in a vehicle approached victims walking in the area and demanded their personal items, before fleeing the scene. Multiple people were robbed in a short time frame but no one was injured, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The vehicle involved in the robberies was located later Friday night and Davontre Nathan, 20, of Lafayette, and Brandon Babineaux, 22, of Eunice, were arrested in the case. Both were arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree robbery, Benoit said.
Lafayette Parish Correctional Center online booking records show the men were arrested around 11:12 p.m. and then booked into the facility. Nathan’s combined bond is currently $45,000 and Babineaux’s combined bond is currently $20,000, per online records.