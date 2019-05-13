Two schools are on lock-down as New Iberia Police attempted to secure a suspect who has barricaded himself in a house, according to KATC.
A spokesman said there is a man, who police suspect may be armed, barricaded in a home in the 600 block of Rosalie Street.
Two nearby schools, Anderson Middle and Hopkins Elementary, are on lock-down.
Residents are asked to steer clear of the area, the spokesman said. The students are safe in the schools, and police are working the incident, he said.
“We suspect he is armed, but we’re not absolutely sure yet,” Capt. John Babin said. “For now we’re operating as if he is, to be safe.”