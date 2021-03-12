An Opelousas man was arrested after several people were robbed in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Creswell Lane Thursday night.
The robberies occurred around 7 p.m. Kayvyon Sapp, 31, was taken into custody in Lafayette Parish Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. after fleeing the scene in a gold Buick. Sapp will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on three counts of armed robbery following interviews with detectives and will be transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said.
At least three people were robbed at gunpoint by Sapp, Guidry said. Cash, bank cards and other personal items were stolen, and it was unclear early Friday afternoon if the items had been recovered. The robberies took place in the parking lot between the Walmart Supercenter and the Murphy USA gas station, Guidry said.
A second suspect was captured on surveillance video with Sapp during the robberies and in the Buick as it fled the scene. More charges are pending for Sapp and additional arrests are expected in the case, the police spokesperson said.