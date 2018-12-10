A Port Barre man is free on a $7,500 bond after a dead horse and three dead dogs were found dead on his property.
St. Landry Parish detectives assisted St. Landry Parish Animal Control in reference to a loose horse on Thursday, said Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.
Officials discovered eight dog kennels on the property at 1906 Bayou Road in Port Barre, Guidroz said. On the property they found two two dog carcasses in one kennel, a third dog carcass in another kennel, and elsewhere on the property the horse carcass and five extremely malnourished dogs, which lacked proper food and shelter.
Khalil Thomas arrived on scene and told the officers he was the owner of the animals. He was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division, where he admitted to knowing about the dead animals, Guidroz said. Thomas stated the horse and dogs died two to four weeks ago, and he has been unable to provide adequate amount of food, water, and shelter for the animals.